|
|
Ethel V. Smith, 99
WESTBOROUGH - Ethel V. Smith, 99, of Westborough, passed away on Thursday, April 16, 2020 at the Beaumont Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Northborough. She was the wife of the late Stanley R. Smith.
Born in Worcester, she was the daughter of the late Oscar and Amy (Anderson) Hanson. She was educated in Worcester schools and was a graduate of Girls Trade School.
She was a former member of the former First Baptist Church in Westborough, enjoyed needlepoint and reading and has been a resident of Westborough since 1961.
She is survived by one son, Daniel E. Donahue and his wife, Cathyrne, of Westborough; two grandchildren, Katrina Carrozza and Joseph Donahue and three great-grandchildren, Zachary, Madelyn and Nova.
She was the mother of the late Thomas M. Donahue and sister of the late Gladys, Evelyn, John and George.
A private graveside service will take place at a later date in Worcester County Memorial Park, Paxton.
www.westboroughfuneralhome.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Apr. 24 to Apr. 25, 2020