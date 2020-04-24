Worcester Telegram & Gazette Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Pickering & Son Westborough Funeral Home
62 West Main Street
Westborough, MA 01581
(508) 366-4458
Resources
More Obituaries for Ethel Smith
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ethel Smith

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ethel Smith Obituary
Ethel V. Smith, 99

WESTBOROUGH - Ethel V. Smith, 99, of Westborough, passed away on Thursday, April 16, 2020 at the Beaumont Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Northborough. She was the wife of the late Stanley R. Smith.

Born in Worcester, she was the daughter of the late Oscar and Amy (Anderson) Hanson. She was educated in Worcester schools and was a graduate of Girls Trade School.

She was a former member of the former First Baptist Church in Westborough, enjoyed needlepoint and reading and has been a resident of Westborough since 1961.

She is survived by one son, Daniel E. Donahue and his wife, Cathyrne, of Westborough; two grandchildren, Katrina Carrozza and Joseph Donahue and three great-grandchildren, Zachary, Madelyn and Nova.

She was the mother of the late Thomas M. Donahue and sister of the late Gladys, Evelyn, John and George.

A private graveside service will take place at a later date in Worcester County Memorial Park, Paxton.

www.westboroughfuneralhome.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Apr. 24 to Apr. 25, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ethel's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Pickering & Son Westborough Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -