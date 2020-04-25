|
|
Ethel I. Toney, 79
Worcester - Ethel I. (Richardson) Toney, 79, of Worcester, passed away on Sunday, April 19, 2020 at Saint Francis Home in Worcester; due to complications from a stroke. Her husband, William E. Toney, predeceased her in 1992.
Ethel is survived by a daughter, Cheryl Barry; two sons, Clarence Richardson and his wife Denise, and Darryl Barry, all of Worcester; two sisters, Frances Garnett and her husband Lamar of Ashland, and Clarice Agyemang of Worcester; a brother Robert Johnston of Worcester; eleven grandchildren; thirty-five great grandchildren; five great-great grandchildren; sister in law, Therese Richardson (Michael-dec'd); a special friend, Robert Seymour; many nieces and nephews. Ethel was predeceased by a son, Van L. Barry, Jr; three daughters, Barbara Newton, twin girls Christina and Crystal; and by two brothers, Charles "Buster" Richardson and Michael Richardson. Ethel was born in Worcester, daughter of the late, Clarence E. and Helen J. (Wilson) Richardson, and was a proud member of the Nipmuc Nation and she is granddaughter of Chief Thunderbird who was the Medicine Man for the Nipmuc Nation. As a young child she and her brother Buster would travel to the Cisco Homestead on the Reservation in Grafton, MA with their grandfather.
Ethel worked for many years as a CNA at several area nursing homes, and operated flea market booths in the New England Area. She was a member of Mount Sinai Church of God in Christ. She enjoyed BINGO, gardening, crafts, crocheting, bowling, and solving crossword puzzles.
Ethel was devoted to her family and was proud of her Native American heritage. Her strong faith, along with the love of her children is what sustained her throughout her life.
Due to current restrictions on gathering, funeral services will be held privately.
She will be interred at Worcester County Memorial Park in Paxton.
The family has entrusted MERCADANTE FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL.
There is an online register for messages and condolences, it can be found at
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Apr. 25 to Apr. 26, 2020