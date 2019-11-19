|
|
Etsuko S. Kenary, 72
Barre - Etsuko S. Kenary, passed away on Friday, November 15, 2019 in UMass Memorial Hospital from long term pulmonary disease.
Etsuko was born in Amami Oshima, Japan. She relocated to Okinawa where she met her husband of 48 years Kevin Kenary where he served as a US Marine. Etsuko became a naturalized citizen on March 5, 1986.
She worked in the laundry dept. for the Jewish Home for the aged on 1029 Pleasant St and later in housekeeping and as a Nurses Aide for the new and current location of the Jewish Health Care Center at 629 Salisbury St. in Worcester. Etsuko transferred to Holden Hospital for a brief period before going to the Barre Health Center from 1984 to 1993 when she retired due to health problems. She then moved to Florida from 1993-2000 before returning to Barre.
Etsuko enjoyed playing Bingo at the Barre Senior Center. She will be lovingly missed by her husband Kevin; her in laws and many friends.
The funeral for Etsuko will be held on Friday, November 22, 2019 at 11:30am in Pillsbury Funeral Home 96 S.Barre Rd. Barre. A calling hour will be held from 10:30-11:30am in the funeral home. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in her name to the Barre Health Center 151 Worcester Rd. Barre,MA.01005
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Nov. 19 to Nov. 20, 2019