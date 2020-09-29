Etta (Savage) GingaCharlton - Etta (Savage) Ginga, 61, of Nugget Drive, died Monday, September 28, 2020, at UMass Memorial Medical Center – University Campus in Worcester, surrounded by her family after a year-long battle with lung cancer. She is survived by her husband of 16 years, Dick Ginga of Charlton; two children, Mandy Christenson and her husband Chris, and Dennis Griffin; her stepson, Jacob Ginga; nine siblings; her step-mother, Clemma Savage; four grandchildren, Micaela, Seth, Brielle, and Lucas Christenson; her former husband, Matthew Griffin; and many nephews, nieces, cousins, and friends. She was born in Omaha, Nebraska, daughter of the late Kent Savage and Shirley (Craig) Tutlis, and lived most of her life in Oxford before moving to Charlton 15 years ago.Etta worked at the Fallon Clinic for 20 years. Later, she worked in the Elementary School in Charlton in the cafeteria for five years, which she truly enjoyed every day. She loved camping, gardening, working with the children at Aspire Dance Center, and spending time with her family and friends. Her positive attitude, sunny disposition, beautiful smile, and dazzling eyes were a comfort and joy to all who knew her. She will be remembered as a loving wife, mother, and the best Nana ever. She was greatly loved by everyone who met her and the world is a lesser place without her in it.Calling hours are Thursday, October 1, 2020, from 4-7 p.m. at Paradis-Givner Funeral Home, 357 Main St., Oxford. A funeral service followed by burial at North Cemetery in Oxford will be held privately due to gathering restrictions. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to your local food bank.