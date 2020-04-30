|
Euclid V. Bouchard, 102
Southbridge - Euclid V. Bouchard, 102, passed away on Thursday, April 30th, in his home after a brief illness.
His wife, Theresa H. (Martel) Bouchard, passed away in 2017. He leaves his son, Richard G. Bouchard of Southbridge; four grandsons, Richard E. Bouchard of Sturbridge, Major Michael Bouchard of Middletown, CT, Christopher Bouchard of Southbridge and Jason Bouchard of Southbridge; five great grandchildren, Alyssa, Ashley, Anthony, Adeline and Michael; and many nieces and nephews. His son, Gary M. Bouchard, died in 2008 and his daughter, Grace T. Bouchard, died in 2009. He was also predeceased by his three brothers, Raynald Bouchard, Norman Bouchard and Conrad Bouchard and his five sisters, Constance Gregoire, Viola Caplette, Olivette Pombriand, Cloude Ugaldi and Lilibelle Pizzaro. He was born in Southbridge the son of Aldelard and Lydia (Bachand) Bouchard. Euclid was a US Army Veteran of World War II.
Euclid worked as a carpenter at Old Sturbridge Village for 25 years, retiring in 1983. He previously worked for Southbridge Roofing. He had a great love for horses and rode them for almost all of his life. He also enjoyed working around his home and gardening. He was an avid reader.
Due to current health restrictions Euclid's funeral Mass and burial in St. Anne's Cemetery, Sturbridge will be private.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the , 516 Carew St., Springfield, MA 01104.
The Daniel T. Morrill Funeral Home, 130 Hamilton St., Southbridge, is directing arrangements.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Apr. 30 to May 1, 2020