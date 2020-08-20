Eugene H. BedardGARDNER/Fitchburg - Eugene Henry Bedard, 78, passed peacefully away on to the next life with our Lord and Savior, on Saturday, August 15, 2020 at UMass Memorial Healthcare – University Campus. He was born in Fitchburg, the son of Henry and Mary (Doiron) Bedard and had lived most of his life in Fitchburg before moving to Gardner over twenty years ago.He leaves his beloved wife of 24 years, Annaliese H. (Cheryl Stevens) Schofield; his children, Michael Bedard and his wife, Anne-Marie of Athol, Jeanne Bedard of Baldwinville, Mark Bedard and his wife, Tamara of Westminster, Merrillee Dumais and her husband, Marc of Shrewsbury and Laurelee Payne of Worcester; his grandchildren, Amanda, Stacey, Jeffrey, Stephanie, Jacob, Katelyn, Andrew, Laurynn, Todd, Emily and Madeleine Rose; his great-grandchildren, Natalie, Julia, Carmella, Caroline, Nathan, Hannah, Hudson, Addilyn and Simon; his brother, Paul Bedard and his wife, Beverly of Leominster; his sister, Louise and her husband, Roger Abell of Fitchburg; and several nieces and nephews.After graduating from Saint Bernard's Catholic High School, Eugene served in the Army Reserves for 6 years before completing his education earning his bachelor's degree from Clark University. He was proud to have spent most of his career at Jamesbury Corp. now known as Metso Automation before retiring in 2009. Throughout his life, Gene was a chess Master, an avid reader, golfer and he had a love calligraphy and watercolors. Later in life he discovered running, hiking, cross country skiing, snowshoeing and cycling. Gene loved visits to the ocean and the mountains, especially, Cadillac Mountain where he could enjoy both. He had many wonderful moments with his family and he had a gentle heart when it came to animals always adopting strays.Funeral services for Eugene will be held on Tuesday, Aug. 25th with a Mass of Christian Burial at 1 p.m. in St. Joseph's Church, 49 Woodland Street, Fitchburg. Burial will follow at the Parish cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Friends of Coggshall Park, P.O. Box 792, Fitchburg, MA 01420. Arrangements are under the care of the Miles-Sterling Funeral and Tribute Center, 100 Worcester Road, Sterling. To share a memory or offer an online condolence, please visit