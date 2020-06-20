Eugene J. Binette at 82
Retired Worcester Fireman - Eugene J. Binette, 82, a long time Worcester Firefighter died peacefully Thursday June 18, 2020 at home surrounded by his loving family. His wife of 57 years Jean (Bourassa) Binette died July 19, 2017. Eugene is survived by his dedicated family, sons, Richard Binette of Oxford, Raymond Binette and his wife Aimee of Worcester, Joseph Binette and his wife Michelle of Mashpee, Ronald Binette and his wife Karen of Thompson CT. and Robert Binette and his wife Nancy of Shrewsbury, his daughters Jeanine Publicover and her husband Bart of Paxton, and Sue Ellen Fairbanks and her husband Kevin of Cherry Valley Leicester. Eugene also leaves his brother Donald Binette and his wife Mary of New Bedford, sisters, Jeanne Duggan of Acushnet, Bernadette Lapointe and her husband Emil of New Bedford, and Lucille Dionne of Branson Missouri. Eugene was the proud grandfather to 19 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren, nieces and nephews, He was predeceased by a son Craig Binette, and Brother Armand Binette with the brothers of the LaSalette Shrine in Attleboro.
Eugene was born in New Bedford son of the late Philippe and Elianne (Duval) Binette and came to the Worcester area many years ago. He was a graduate of New Bedford Vocational Tech. where he trained as a Machinist., and served in the Army National Guard. Soon after coming to Worcester he joined the Worcester Fire Department where he served at the Park Ave, Grafton St, and Winslow Street Stations for over 30 years before he retired.
Eugene was a member of the Church of St. Joan of Arc, and Worcester Firefighters Local 1009. Eugene enjoyed Golfing and playing Shuffleboard especially in Florida. Eugene was a wonderful Husband, Father, Grandfather and Brother. His most treasured times were when he was with his family especially his Grandchildren, he really loved his family being around him. Eugene will be sadly missed by his family and friends.
All services for Eugene will be private, there are no calling hours and a burial with his wife will be in Worcester County Memorial Park Paxton. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to the VNA Care Hospice 120 Thomas St. Worcester MA. 01608. To leave a message of condolence for the family or share a special memory please visit Eugene's memorial site at mercadantefuneral.com The MERCADANTE FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL 370 Plantation St. is assisting the family.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Jun. 20 to Jun. 21, 2020.