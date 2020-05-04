|
Eugene B. Blodgett, Jr.
SPENCER - Eugene B. Blodgett, Jr., 84 of Spencer died suddenly, Saturday, May 2, 2020 after being stricken ill at his home.
He leaves his wife of 64 years, Pauline C. (Ethier) Blodgett; his sons, Michael G. Blodgett and his wife Elizabeth of Webster and Thomas G. Blodgett of Milford, Mich.; his daughter, Diana J. Blodgett and her fiance Norman Vigneault of Spencer; his brothers, Karl Blodgett and his wife Judy of E. Brookfield and K. Neil Blodgett of W. Brookfield; 5 grandchildren, 2 great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
He was born in Worcester, the son of Eugene B. Blodgett, Sr. and Lena (Cournoyer) and graduated from David Prouty High School in Spencer. He later served his country with the U.S. Air Force during the Korean War. Gene was a supervisor of draftsmen for 35 years at Wyman Gordon in No. Grafton before retiring in 1995.
At the family's request, no funeral services are planned at this time. J.HENRI MORIN & SON FUNERAL HOME, 23 Maple Terr., Spencer is assisting the family with arrangements. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Friends of the Richard Sugden Library, 8 Pleasant St., Spencer MA 01526.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from May 4 to May 5, 2020