Eugene Caille Jr.
1940 - 2020
Eugene V." Gene" Caille, Jr.

NORTH BROOKFIELD - Eugene V." Gene" Caille, Jr., of North Brookfield, passed away at home on August 4, 2020. Born on January 8, 1940, in Kingston, New York, the son of the late Eugene and Julia (Feeley) Caille, he is survived by his loving wife and soul mate of fifty-four years, Carolyn (Waite). A graduate of Worcester State University, the well-known educator and historian taught history and government for 37 years, most of those in Room 20 at North Brookfield High School. Gene proudly served North Brookfield for six years as Selectman, was the town's Moderator for fifteen years, and served for a time as Town Historian. In addition, he was a part-time field representative for the Massachusetts Teachers' Association. A life-long educator, Gene had many interests ranging from being an avid reader, a sports fan, active in politics, and a collector of memorabilia. He strongly advocated for civic participation and led by example. In addition to his wife Carolyn, he is survived by his three children, Laura, Jeffrey (Emily), Gregory (Kathryn), and four grandchildren, James, Mary, Timothy and Matthew, as well as several cousins and a larger circle of family and friends who he loved with all his heart. He will be greatly missed by all. Services will be private. The family plans to have a memorial service at a later date. If you wish to share your memories or offer a condolence, please visit: pillsburyfuneralhome.com In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Friends of the Haston Free Public Library,161 N.Main St. North Brookfield MA 01535.


Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Aug. 8 to Aug. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Pillsbury Funeral Home Inc
44 Gilbert St
North Brookfield, MA 01535
(508) 867-3604
August 8, 2020
Thank you for all the high school memories. Your were always one of those teachers who no one could forget. My condolences to your family. May God speed Mr. Caille.
Colleen Wetherell Paydos
Student
August 8, 2020
Such sad news to hear! My husband Gino and I were students of Mr. Caille and will forever cherish those memories of being in his class! Sending the family thoughts and prayers!
Stephanie Caramiello
Student
August 8, 2020
Rest in Peace Mr. Caille. You were a wonderful teacher. Thank you for all you did for the Town of North Brookfield. You will be missed.
Mary Ellen Tsihlis
Student
