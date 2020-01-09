|
|
Eugene J. Capoccia, 72
LEOMINSTER - Eugene J. Capoccia, 72 years old, passed away unexpectedly in Naples, FL in the company of his wife Melissa (French) on January 3rd, 2020. Calling hours are Tuesday, January 14, from 5-7 pm in the Silas F. Richardson & Son Funeral Home, 106 West St., Leominster, MA. A funeral Mass will be held on Wednesday, January 15, at 11:00 am, at St. Leo's Parish, 128 Main St. Leominster, MA, followed by burial at St. Leo's Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Eugene J. Capoccia Memorial Fund, for the benefit of the Leominster Housing Authority to further support their mission to provide safe housing for families, elderly, handicapped and disabled persons; c/o Fidelity Bank, 9 Leominster Connector, Leominster, MA 01453.
To view a complete obituary visit www.richardsonfuneralhome.net
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Jan. 9 to Jan. 10, 2020