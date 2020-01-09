Worcester Telegram & Gazette Obituaries
Silas F. Richardson & Son Inc
106 West St
Leominster, MA 01453
(978) 534-9137
Calling hours
Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Silas F. Richardson & Son Inc
106 West St
Leominster, MA 01453
View Map
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Leo's Parish
128 Main St
Leominster, MA
View Map
Eugene J. Capoccia, 72

LEOMINSTER - Eugene J. Capoccia, 72 years old, passed away unexpectedly in Naples, FL in the company of his wife Melissa (French) on January 3rd, 2020. Calling hours are Tuesday, January 14, from 5-7 pm in the Silas F. Richardson & Son Funeral Home, 106 West St., Leominster, MA. A funeral Mass will be held on Wednesday, January 15, at 11:00 am, at St. Leo's Parish, 128 Main St. Leominster, MA, followed by burial at St. Leo's Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Eugene J. Capoccia Memorial Fund, for the benefit of the Leominster Housing Authority to further support their mission to provide safe housing for families, elderly, handicapped and disabled persons; c/o Fidelity Bank, 9 Leominster Connector, Leominster, MA 01453.

Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Jan. 9 to Jan. 10, 2020
