|
|
Eugene P. Courtney, Esq., 79
WORCESTER - Eugene P. Courtney, Esq., 79, died peacefully on Tuesday, September 17, 2019 after a long illness. His loving family was by his side.
Eugene was a generous, big-hearted man whose extended family meant the world to him. He played a hands-on-role in the raising of many of his 331 nieces and nephews, great nieces and great nephews and their babies, lavishing them all with his attention and love. He was a graduate of South High School Class of '59, Concord College in West Virginia and the University of Maryland Law School. He practiced law in the City of Worcester for many years. In addition to his family, Eugene enjoyed swimming, sailing, music (of all kinds), cross country skiing and a competitive game of cribbage. He will be dearly missed by all.
Eugene was the son of the late Richard T. and Marguerite L. (Dubois) Courtney. He is predeceased by five siblings, Richard T. Courtney, Jr., Edward J. Courtney, Marguerite Soutra, Louis O'Keefe and Eleanor Toker. He leaves a brother, James Courtney and his wife of Marguerite of Westerly, RI and Palm Beach, FL and two sisters, Jane Royer of East Templeton and Paula Bouthiller of Oxford.
A Funeral Mass of Christian Burial will be held Monday, September 23 at Noon in Our Lady of the Angels Church, 1222 Main St. Burial will follow in St. John's Cemetery. Visiting Hours are Sunday, September 22 from 2 to 4pm at Callahan Fay Caswell Life Celebration Home, 61 Myrtle Street. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Our Lady of the Angels Church.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Sept. 18 to Sept. 19, 2019