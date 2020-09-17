1/1
Eugene Hough "Eugie/Gene" 57
1962 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Eugene's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Eugene "Eugie/Gene" Hough, 57

Northborough - Eugene "Eugie/Gene" Hough, 57, of Northborough / Ft. Myers, FL died unexpectedly on Monday, June 22nd in Ft. Myers, FL.

Eugene is survived by his daughter Kristie MacDonald and her husband Chris. Grandsons; Jaxson & Parker. His sisters June Shankle, Diane Bates and her husband Robert and brothers Linden and his wife Shirley, Keith and his wife Heather, Peter and his wife Judy and Arthur. He was predeceased by his parents Eugene and Joan Hough. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews. Eugene attended Assabet Regional Vocational and Algonquin Regional High School. After high school he enlisted in the United States Marine Corps. Upon his honorable discharge, he worked in the construction field. Over the next several years he worked in various capacities, always the hardest worker on the team. Whatever it was that he was doing he was always well respected by his employers and co-workers. Eugene was all about family; he adored his daughter and two young grandsons. He was an avid Patriots and Red Sox fan. He loved his cats Paula and Papi. If your paths crossed and you needed help, he was always the first one to lend a hand. He was a good-hearted person and will be missed by his family and friends.

A graveside service will be held on Saturday, Sept. 26th, at the Vine Lake Cemetery in Medfield at 10:30 AM. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you consider a donation to the MSPCA, 350 South Huntington Ave, Boston, Massachusetts 02130. To view Gene's online tribute, share a memory or offer a condolence, please visit www.chiampafuneralhome.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Sep. 17 to Sep. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
26
Graveside service
10:30 AM
Vine Lake Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Chiampa Funeral Directors
5 Church Road
Shrewsbury, MA 01545
(508) 842-3700
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Chiampa Funeral Directors

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved