Eugene "Eugie/Gene" Hough, 57
Northborough - Eugene "Eugie/Gene" Hough, 57, of Northborough / Ft. Myers, FL died unexpectedly on Monday, June 22nd in Ft. Myers, FL.
Eugene is survived by his daughter Kristie MacDonald and her husband Chris. Grandsons; Jaxson & Parker. His sisters June Shankle, Diane Bates and her husband Robert and brothers Linden and his wife Shirley, Keith and his wife Heather, Peter and his wife Judy and Arthur. He was predeceased by his parents Eugene and Joan Hough. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews. Eugene attended Assabet Regional Vocational and Algonquin Regional High School. After high school he enlisted in the United States Marine Corps. Upon his honorable discharge, he worked in the construction field. Over the next several years he worked in various capacities, always the hardest worker on the team. Whatever it was that he was doing he was always well respected by his employers and co-workers. Eugene was all about family; he adored his daughter and two young grandsons. He was an avid Patriots and Red Sox fan. He loved his cats Paula and Papi. If your paths crossed and you needed help, he was always the first one to lend a hand. He was a good-hearted person and will be missed by his family and friends.
A graveside service will be held on Saturday, Sept. 26th, at the Vine Lake Cemetery in Medfield at 10:30 AM. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you consider a donation to the MSPCA, 350 South Huntington Ave, Boston, Massachusetts 02130. To view Gene's online tribute, share a memory or offer a condolence, please visit www.chiampafuneralhome.com
