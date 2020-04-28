Worcester Telegram & Gazette Obituaries
Eugene Kasavich Obituary
Eugene M. Kasavich, 80

Millbury - Eugene M. Kasavich, 80, passed away at St. Vincent Hospital from a period of declining health and complications from Covid-19.

He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Marilyn (Chivinsky) Kasavich. Eugene was born in Worcester on September 4, 1939. Son of Jacob and Anna (Kowal) Kasavich, but lived most of his life in Millbury. He graduated from Millbury High School in 1957 and then joined the U.S. Navy. He was a past Commander of the Lithuanian War Vets Org. and Past Treasurer of the Worcester County Cribbage League. He loved fishing, gardening, going to Atlantic City and Foxwoods.

He was also predeceased by his sister Sandra Pichierri. He leaves a niece Sandra Arakelian and nephew Randall Pichierri. He also leaves his beloved cat "Baby". As per his wishes there will be no services. The family wishes to thank the staff of Care One, especially Luna, Bright and Katherine for their kindness and compassion these last 9 months.

Please visit Eugene's tribute page, where a message of condolence or memory can be left for the family.

www.mulhane.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Apr. 28 to Apr. 29, 2020
