Eugene W. LeBlanc, 93
Grafton - Eugene W. LeBlanc of South Grafton made his peaceful journey home on May 18, 2020, he was 93 years old. After a very long and wonderful life, he finally has his reward in heaven. Gene was another victim of Covid-19, but he went swiftly and peacefully to be reunited with his bride as he still called his wife Eileen who passed away 10 years ago.
Eugene leaves behind his children: Linda Valis, Paul LeBlanc, Kenneth LeBlanc, Darlene Cadrin, Mary-Ann Manyak and Renee Rawinski. He is predeceased by his son Louis . He will be missed by many grand children and great grandchildren.
Gene loved to snowmobile and woodworking. In the past year he has enjoyed coloring, as many of you know. He was gentle, kind man who loved his family so very much. Always a smile and a wink and always a story to tell.
The family would like to express there deepest gratitude to the staff of
Beaumont Nursing Home located in Northbridge for their continued support and love that they show all residents. The staff , who became family, always showed selfless acts of kindness.
Burial will be private at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are under the care of Roney Funeral Home in Grafton.
The family request that memorial donation be made on behalf of Eugene LeBlanc to the Recreation Department of Beaumont Rehabiliation and Skilled Nursing 85 Beaumont Drive, Northbridge MA 01534.
A Book of Memories to share a special message with Eugene's family is available online at
www.RoneyFuneralHome.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from May 23 to May 24, 2020