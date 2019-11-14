|
Eugene J. Remian, 95
Southbridge - Eugene R. Remian, 95, formerly of Dennison Dr., passed away on Tuesday, Nov. 12th 2019, in the Southbridge Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center, after an illness.
He leaves many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his four brothers, Joseph Remian, Walter Remian, Andrew Remian and Henry Remian and his two sisters, Sophie Krupinski and Florence Komorek. He was born in Southbridge the son of Vincent and Mary Ann (Boduch) Remian. He was a graduate of Mary E. Wells High School where he played baseball, basketball and football. Eugene was a US Army Air Corps Veteran of World War II, serving in 881st Bomb Squad division as a tail gunner in a B-29 Bomber. He was a member of a B-29 crew that flew 35 missions and over 500 combat hours over Japan from the start of the war to the finish, the only B-29 to successfully do so. After the war he graduated from Holy Cross College in Worcester with his bachelors degree and later earned his masters degree from Boston University.
Eugene was an English teacher at Cole Trade High School, Tantasqua Regional High School, Southbridge High School, Charlton High School and Shepard Hill Regional High School, retiring in 1985 after a career spanning 35 years. During his years as a teacher he also coached baseball, basketball and cross-country for the various high schools. In his younger years he was a member of the Polish Tigers Baseball team in Southbridge and the AGR Basketball team also in Southbridge. Eugene was a devout lifelong member of St. Hedwig's Church in Southbridge. He was a charter member of the Southbridge Pop Warner Board of Directors and he was a Volunteer Director at the Center of Hope in Southbridge for 3 years.
His funeral will be held on Monday, Nov. 18th, from the Daniel T. Morrill Funeral Home, 130 Hamilton St., Southbridge, with a Mass at 11:00am in Notre Dame Church of the St. John Paul II Parish, 446 Main St., Southbridge. Burial will be in St. Hedwig's Cemetery, Southbridge. Calling hours in the funeral home will be held on Monday, Nov. 18th, from 9:30 to 10:30am.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Nov. 14 to Nov. 15, 2019