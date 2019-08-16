|
|
Eugene "Gene" Rosenberg, 89
Carmel Valley, CA - Father and stepfather, grandfather, husband, brother-in-law, uncle, avid A's and Warriors (formerly Red Sox and Celtics) fan and should-have-been ballad singer Eugene "Gene" Rosenberg passed away on July 14, 2019, at his home in Carmel Valley. He was 89.
Gene was born in Worcester, Massachusetts in 1930, to the late Louis and Rachael (Sinovitz) Rosenberg. He graduated with First Honors from Classical High School and was Phi Beta Kappa at Dartmouth College (Class of 1952). He attended Harvard Law School (Class of 1955), served two years in the United States Army, and then began his legal career at Maher, McCann and Talcott in Worcester. Gene and his then-wife Susan (Sharfman) moved to San Francisco in 1960. Gene loved the vibrancy of the Bay Area and happily made it his home for the next forty years.
During a long career as a plaintiffs' lawyer, Gene was a compassionate and impactful advocate for his injured clients. His career included stints with storied San Francisco attorneys Melvin Belli and Marvin Lewis, and partnerships with Maurice "Morrie" Nelson and in the firm Stern, Stotter, Rosenberg & O'Brien. Gene found some of his most fulfilling years in solo practice from 1975 to 2000. After closing his solo practice he served as Of Counsel with the firm Aaron & Wilson until his retirement.
In 1981, Gene married Patricia "Pat" Miles. Gene and Pat lived in Montclair, California for many years before moving to Carmel Valley in 2002. In retirement, Gene and Pat enjoyed daily walks with their beloved dog Sadie, cultural offerings in the Monterey area, and socializing with friends. They traveled often, and Gene took particular delight in the time he was able to spend with his grandchildren on the East Coast.
Gene was best known for his wit, his intellect, his charisma, and his optimistic approach to life. He enjoyed food, movies, music, reading, tennis, swimming, fly fishing and river rafting. He nurtured his relationships, keeping in touch with friends and family by sending them cards, letters, and a steady stream of carefully curated articles and cartoons. Gene was an excellent writer who loved a good rant. He wrote untold numbers of Letters to the Editor, dozens of which were published in the Monterey Herald and the San Francisco Chronicle. Those who were fortunate enough to know him will recall his beautiful blue eyes; his penchant to serenade virtually anyone, at any time, with a show tune or popular song from the Big Band era; and – above all – his infectious laugh that was unlike any other, and, once heard, could never be forgotten or duplicated, much like Gene himself.
Survivors include his daughter Judith Rosenberg of Portland, Oregon; his son Daniel (Colette) Rosenberg and their three children, Louis, Nathaniel and Eva of Silver Spring, Maryland; his stepdaughter Corrinne (Mark) Atkinson of Waldport, Oregon; and his former wife Susan Sharfman of Richmond, California. Gene was preceded in death by his three brothers, Harvey, Edward and Joseph, his daughter Elizabeth and his wife Patricia. Gene received the best of care in his final years. The family is grateful to his doctors and their staffs, his professional caregivers, and most especially to his niece Debra Raybold for her companionship and support.
A memorial event will be held in the San Francisco Bay Area on a date in 2020 to be determined. In honor of Gene's lifelong interest in politics and his commitment to social justice, donations may be made to the ACLU, the Migrant Rights and Justice Program at the Women's Refugee Commission, or Everytown for Gun Safety.
Please visit www.thepaulmortuary.com to sign Gene's guest book and leave messages for his family.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Aug. 16 to Aug. 18, 2019