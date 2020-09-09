1/
Eugenia Christy
Eugenia M. Christy, 75

WORCESTER - Eugenia M. Christy, 75, of Worcester, died Wednesday, September 9th in UMass Medical Center. She is survived by her sister, Stacey Christy-Terrio and her husband, Victor of Buzzards Bay; her niece, Helena A. Terrio and close friends, Karen Forsberg and Robert Healy.

Eugenia was born in Worcester, the daughter of Charles J. and Alice G. (Gouveris) Christy. She had been employed by Holy Trinity Nursing and Rehabilitation Center as a bookkeeper for many years and was active as a volunteer at many of their events. Eugenia was a long time member of the Daughters of Penelope at St. Spyridon Greek Orthodox Cathedral and a member of St. Nicholas Orthodox Church.

Her funeral will be held on Friday, September 11th at 2:00 p.m. in St. Nicholas Orthodox Church, 34 Gold Street, Shrewsbury. Burial will be at the convenience of the family. A visitation will be held from 1:00 p.m. until the time of the service at St. Nicholas Orthodox Church. In lieu of flowers, please make memorial contributions to Holy Trinity Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, 300 Barber Avenue, Worcester, MA 01606 or to St. Nicholas Orthodox Church Building Fund. O'CONNOR BROTHERS FUNERAL HOME is assisting the family with arrangements.

oconnorbrothers.com


Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Sep. 9 to Sep. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
11
Service
01:00 - 02:00 PM
St. Nicholas Orthodox Church
SEP
11
Funeral
02:00 PM
St. Nicholas Orthodox Church
Funeral services provided by
O'Connor Brothers Funeral Home Inc
592 Park Ave
Worcester, MA 01603
(508) 754-2431
