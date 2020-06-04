Eugenia "Nina" Tsantinis, 60WORCESTER - Eugenia "Nina" Tsantinis, 60, of Worcester died peacefully from breast cancer on Wednesday, June 3, 2020 surrounded by her loving family.She leaves behind her beloved daughter Elena Cordova, Elena's husband Max Fraser, and two grandchildren Sabina and Basil. She also leaves behind her devoted sister Barbara Tsantinis, and Barbara's husband Michael Murphy, as well as many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews and dear friends. She was predeceased by her parents Basilios and Helen (Kapelos) Tsantinis, as well as her infant brother Nicholas.Nina was born in Boston on June 27, 1959. She was raised in Worcester and graduated from Doherty Memorial High School in 1977. She earned her Bachelor of Arts from Clark University and a Master of Library and Information Studies from the University of Rhode Island. She was a 24 year employee of Assumption College, having worked in the Bookstore, the Emmanuel d'Alzon Library and the French Institute. More than anything Nina loved being with her grandchildren. She also enjoyed traveling, reading, gardening and spending time with her family and friends. She was a devout Catholic for the last 30 years.Arrangements are in the care of the Callahan, Fay & Caswell Life Celebration Home, 61 Myrtle St., Worcester. Due to state restrictions there will be no calling hours and a private funeral Mass will be held at St. John's Catholic Church. Interment will be in Pine Grove Cemetery, Spencer. A celebration of Nina's life will be held for family and friends when the current restrictions are lifted. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the McAuley Nazareth Home for Boys, Inc., 77 Mulberry Street, Leicester, MA 01524-1011 or Operation Rescue: Boston, PO Box 870037, Milton Village, MA 02187-0037.To place an online message of condolence, please visit