Eugenia Tsantinis
1959 - 2020
Eugenia "Nina" Tsantinis, 60

WORCESTER - Eugenia "Nina" Tsantinis, 60, of Worcester died peacefully from breast cancer on Wednesday, June 3, 2020 surrounded by her loving family.

She leaves behind her beloved daughter Elena Cordova, Elena's husband Max Fraser, and two grandchildren Sabina and Basil. She also leaves behind her devoted sister Barbara Tsantinis, and Barbara's husband Michael Murphy, as well as many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews and dear friends. She was predeceased by her parents Basilios and Helen (Kapelos) Tsantinis, as well as her infant brother Nicholas.

Nina was born in Boston on June 27, 1959. She was raised in Worcester and graduated from Doherty Memorial High School in 1977. She earned her Bachelor of Arts from Clark University and a Master of Library and Information Studies from the University of Rhode Island. She was a 24 year employee of Assumption College, having worked in the Bookstore, the Emmanuel d'Alzon Library and the French Institute. More than anything Nina loved being with her grandchildren. She also enjoyed traveling, reading, gardening and spending time with her family and friends. She was a devout Catholic for the last 30 years.

Arrangements are in the care of the Callahan, Fay & Caswell Life Celebration Home, 61 Myrtle St., Worcester. Due to state restrictions there will be no calling hours and a private funeral Mass will be held at St. John's Catholic Church. Interment will be in Pine Grove Cemetery, Spencer. A celebration of Nina's life will be held for family and friends when the current restrictions are lifted. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the McAuley Nazareth Home for Boys, Inc., 77 Mulberry Street, Leicester, MA 01524-1011 or Operation Rescue: Boston, PO Box 870037, Milton Village, MA 02187-0037.

MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

June 4, 2020
The sweetest person who carried herself as a true Lady. The world is worse without her.
Stephen Leonard
Family
June 4, 2020
Dearest Nina, you are in heaven and finally at peace. So thankful for all the years we had and all the memories I shall cherish. Our deepest sympathy to Elena, Barbara and family. RIP dear friend.
Laurie Letourneau
Friend
June 4, 2020
Wonderful lady and nice friend. She is missed.
Patricia Carignan
Family Friend
June 4, 2020
Sending love to Elena, Barbara, and all of Nina's friends and family. Our mom Julie O'Shea loved her so, and we loved their friendship. Grieving with you all right now, and looking forward to the day when we can come together to celebrate Nina's wonderful life. Love, David O'Shea and Carolyn Hart O'Shea
Carolyn O'Shea
Friend
June 4, 2020
I will always feel the peace you carried with you and the peace you left everyone who knew you. It was a long, hard-fought journey you took but God was with you. My condolences to those you left behind. Jan wilbur and family
Janice Wilbur
Friend
