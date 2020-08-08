Eugene V." Gene" Caille, Jr.
NORTH BROOKFIELD - Eugene V." Gene" Caille, Jr., of North Brookfield, passed away at home on August 4, 2020. Born on January 8, 1940, in Kingston, New York, the son of the late Eugene and Julia (Feeley) Caille, he is survived by his loving wife and soul mate of fifty-four years, Carolyn (Waite). A graduate of Worcester State University, the well-known educator and historian taught history and government for 37 years, most of those in Room 20 at North Brookfield High School. Gene proudly served North Brookfield for six years as Selectman, was the town's Moderator for fifteen years, and served for a time as Town Historian. In addition, he was a part-time field representative for the Massachusetts Teachers' Association. A life-long educator, Gene had many interests ranging from being an avid reader, a sports fan, active in politics, and a collector of memorabilia. He strongly advocated for civic participation and led by example. In addition to his wife Carolyn, he is survived by his three children, Laura, Jeffrey (Emily), Gregory (Kathryn), and four grandchildren, James, Mary, Timothy and Matthew, as well as several cousins and a larger circle of family and friends who he loved with all his heart. He will be greatly missed by all. Services will be private. The family plans to have a memorial service at a later date. If you wish to share your memories or offer a condolence, please visit: pillsburyfuneralhome.com
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Friends of the Haston Free Public Library,161 N.Main St. North Brookfield MA 01535.