Eulysse J. Allain, 100Sutton - Eulysse J. Allain, 100, formerly a resident of St. Mary Health Care Center in Worcester, passed away on Sunday, August 30th in his daughter's home surrounded by his loving family.Mr. Allain is survived by his 6 daughters, Jeannita Gaudet and her husband, Emery of Leominster, Pauline Ellis and her husband, Roger of Dennis, Louise Berube-Potter and her husband, Jack of Douglas, Sr. Annette Allain with the Little Sisters of the Assumption in East Harlem, NY, Joanne Berube and her husband, George of Douglas and Cecilia Couture-Pierce and her husband, Eric of Sutton; 4 sons, Jean-Paul Allain and his wife, Cecile of Port Charlotte, FL, Robert Allain and his wife, Colette of Shediac, New Brunswick, Canada, Louis Allain and his wife, Fernande of Webster and Norman Allain and his wife Mariann of Leicester; 2 sisters, Nellie Poirier of Ayer and Ronalda Gallant of Moncton, New Brunswick, Canada; 2 brothers, Eve Allain of Moncton, New Brunswick, Canada and Abraham Allain of Sturbridge; 21 grandchildren; 27 great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.Eulysse was the son of the late Edmund and Sophie (Doiron) Allain and was born in Rogersville, New Brunswick, Canada. He is predeceased by the love of his life Josephine (Arseneau) Allain of 71 and half years in 2016, 6 brothers and sisters, Dorina, Anise, Doris, Ludivine, Florida and Euclide; and 1 great grandson Marshall Potter.Mr. Allain Moved to Worcester from Moncton, New Brunswick, Canada in 1957 where he became employed as the custodian at Holy Name of Jesus Parish on Illinois St, Worcester and also an active member of the parish, until it's closing in 2008. Since then he was a member of St. Anne's Parish in North Oxford.Mr. Allain thoroughly enjoyed spending time with his family and friends and truly cared about other people. He enjoyed being around his loving family listening to them play music and sing, play skip-bo and bingo. He was a man of great faith and prayed the rosary faithfully.The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff and volunteers at St. Mary's Health Care Center for the exceptional love and care that was given to Eulysse, where he resided for 5 years.Due to restrictions a private funeral will be held at Alfred Roy & Sons Funeral Home in Worcester on Friday, September 4, 2020.In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made in memory of Eulysse to the Little Sisters of the Assumption, 137 Endicott Street, Worcester, MA 01610.To share a memory of Eulysse or to sign his online guestbook, please visit