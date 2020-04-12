|
|
Eunice D. (Bouvier) Flinton, 88
DOUGLAS - Eunice D. (Bouvier) Flinton, 88 formerly of Franklin St. and currently North St. died Sat. April 11, 2020 after an illness. Her husband Richard Flinton died in 1995.
She is survived by her 2 children David P. Flinton Sr. and his wife Denise and Sandra M. Flinton of Douglas; 3 grandchildren David Flinton Jr. and his wife Liza of Minnesota, Melissa Flinton of Douglas and Victoria Flinton and her partner Emma Sonberg of N Smithfield, RI; and one great granddaughter "Breezie"; a sister Pearl Brunell of Millbury; and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by 3 brothers Karl Wunschel, Chester Wunschel, and Richard Wunschel and a sister Aurore Bouvier. Eunice was born in the Rockdale section of Northbridge, MA on Jan. 27, 1932, she was the daughter of Emile and Mary L. (Pelletier)Wunschel Bouvier and was raised in Rockdale. She lived in Douglas 67 years.
Mrs. Flinton worked over 30 years as a wrapper for Jeffco Fibers in both Millbury and Webster locations, retiring in 2001. Previously she worked for the Bernat Yarn Co. in Uxbridge. She was educated in the Northbridge school system, enjoyed horses, and was an avid Boston Red Sox fan. Recently she attended Summit Eldercare in Worcester, and made many friends there.
According to her family's wishes a memorial service will be held at a future date. Burial will be in St. Paul's Cemetery in Sutton. Memorial donations in Eunice's memory may be made to the Multiple Sclerosis Society, Upper Midwest Chapter, 2829 University Ave. S.E., Suite 900 Minneapolis, MN 55414. To leave a condolence message for her family please visit www.jackmanfuneralhomes.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Apr. 12 to Apr. 13, 2020