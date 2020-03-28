|
Eunice E. Thomson, 91
Worcester - : Eunice E. (Hoessler) Thomson, 91, passed away peacefully on Saturday, March 28, 2020 in Dodge Park Rest Home. She leaves a daughter Cheri Nystedt and her husband Peter of Worcester, a son Matthew Thomson and his wife Jeanine of CT; 7 grandchildren; 6 great-grandchildren; a sister Gayle Hoessler of VT; and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her husband of 68 years Ralph Thomson, a daughter Cynthia Bennett, and by 2 brothers- Robert and Donald Hoessler.
Eunice was born in Holyoke, daughter of the late Robert and Jessie (Burgess) Hoessler. She graduated from Holyoke High School - Class of 1946 and Quinsigamond Community College. She worked for many years as a Registered Nurse at Hahnemann Hospital. She was a member of Salem Covenant Church and sang in the choir. Eunice was a certified line dance instructor and a member of the Line Dance Teachers Association, the American Callers Association, and the National Line Dance Teachers Association.
There are no services at this time. A burial and committal service will be held at All Faiths Cemetery at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations in Eunice's memory may be made to Dodge Park Rest Home. Nordgren Memorial Chapel is assisting the family with arrangements. To leave an online condolence message, please visit
Nordgrenmemorialchapel.com
