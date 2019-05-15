|
Eunice D. Willruth Burk (October 15, 1929 – March 1, 2019)
BURNSIDE, KY - Eunice D. Willruth Burk, age 89, of 70 Lantern Hill Lane, Burnside, Kentucky, passed away at her home on Friday, March 1, 2019, after two years of failing health.
She was born on October 15, 1929 in South Lancaster, Massachusetts, the daughter of Frederick L. and Dorothea C. Beck Willruth. After graduating from Atlantic Union College with a bachelor's degree in home economics, Eunice moved to Worthington, Ohio, where she was employed as a home economist until she married.
Eunice lived in Worthington for most of her post-college years, until 1975, when she moved to Cincinnati, Ohio. She remained there until 2003, when she relocated to south-central Kentucky, where two of her sons already resided.
As a homemaker and mother, Eunice raised three sons. She enjoyed playing the piano, gardening, bird-watching, and caring for her sizable menagerie of cats and dogs. In addition to her "permanent" four-legged family members, Eunice was instrumental in the rescue of countless in-need strays in her home county. She enjoyed the outdoors, and frequently hiked the roads of her neighborhood, as well as the trails of the Daniel Boone National Forest and the Cumberland Falls State Park.
Eunice is survived by her three sons: Donald K. Burk, of Coldiron, Kentucky, Theodore A. Burk, of Burnside, Kentucky, and Daniel S. Burk of Cincinnati, Ohio. Also surviving are two grandchildren, five great-grandchildren, five nieces and one nephew. Eunice's three siblings, Gloria Willruth Maurer, Theodore Willruth, and Calvin Willruth all predeceased her.
Per her wishes, Eunice's cremains will be interred during a private ceremony in the Lancaster area, with specifics yet to be determined. Memorial contributions in Eunice's name may be made to the Pulaski County Humane Society, 179 Chris Way, Somerset KY 42501.
