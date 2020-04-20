|
Eva Mae Circo
Marlborough - Eva Mae (Redfield) "NANNY" Circo, 91 of Marlborough, passed away at the age of 91 on April 18, 2020 in UMass Memorial Hospital after contracting the Pandemic COVID 19 Virus. Due to the COVID-19 outbreak, Funeral services will be private on April 21, 2020 at the Veterans Memorial Garden of Worcester County Memorial Park Paxton, Massachusetts. MERCADANTE FUNERAL HOME AND CHAPEL, 370 Plantation Street, Worcester MA 01605 has been entrusted to serve Eva Mae Circo's family. For a complete obituary and to leave a note of condolence or to share a memory of Eva Mae, please visit
www.mercadantefuneral.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Apr. 20 to Apr. 21, 2020