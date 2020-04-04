|
|
Eva Niedzwiecki, 52
WORCESTER - Eva Niedzwiecki, 52, died April 1, 2020 at her home surrounded by her family. She was born in Woszczele, Poland daughter of Czeslaw and Halina (Swieszkowska) Niedzwiecki. She leave behind her mother Halina Niedzwiecki of Old Orchard Beach, ME., five sisters, Dorota Hannan of Old Orchard Beach, ME., Renato Vayo and her husband Brian, Halina Niedzwiecki, Danuta Kamyck and Krzysia Butchman and her husband Andy, all of Worcester; along with three brothers, Wieslaw Niedzwiecki and his wife Wieslawa of Sutton; Krzysztof Niedzwiecki and his wife Hanna of Old Orchard Beach, ME., and Adam Niedzwiecki and his wife Anna of Old Orchard Beach, ME. A Godson, Skyler Kamyck, seven nieces, four nephews and two great nephews.
Eva came to the United States in November 1967 when her family moved here from Poland. She became a United States Citizen in 1987. She worked for Rosen Associates LLP for over twenty-five years.
Eva was a very kind, caring, generous person. She was very artistic and creative and was loved by everyone that knew her. She loved hard rock music and attended many concerts. She was also a huge sports fan of her Boston teams.
HENRY-DIRSA FUNERAL HOME, 33 Ward Street, is assisting the family.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Apr. 4 to Apr. 5, 2020