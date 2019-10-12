Worcester Telegram & Gazette Obituaries
Services
Rice Funeral Home - Worcester
300 Park Avenue
Worcester, MA 01609
(508) 754-1673
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019
10:00 AM
Holy Family Parish at St. Joseph's Church
35 Hamilton St
Worcester, MA
Eva Roberts


1918 - 2019
Eva Roberts Obituary
Eva L. Roberts, 101

Worcester - Eva L. Roberts, 101, of Worcester, died Thursday, October 10, 2019 at Christopher House, Worcester after a brief illness.

She leaves several cousins, her neighbors and close friends, Stephan and Pamela Williams, and her good friend Celeste Kimball. Her sister, Rosanna Roberts, predeceased her in 2007. She was born in Worcester, daughter of Dorius J. and Armosa C. (Cote) Roberts and graduated from North High School and New England School of Accounting.

Eva worked as an administrative secretary, office and traffic manager at WTAG Radio for 37 years. She also worked at Filene's in Worcester. She was a lifetime member of the former Notre Dame Church and a member of its Parish Council. She volunteered for the United Way during their Annual Fund and was a member of the Worcester Musical Chorus.

Eva's Funeral Mass will be held at 10:00 am on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at Holy Family Parish at St. Joseph's Church, 35 Hamilton St, Worcester. Please go directly to the church. Burial will follow in Notre Dame Cemetery. There are no calling hours. Arrangements are in the care of Rice Funeral Home, 300 Park Ave, Worcester. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Salvation Army, 25 Shawmut Road, Canton, MA 02021.

ricefuneralhome.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Oct. 12 to Oct. 13, 2019
