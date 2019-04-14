|
Evangeline M. (MacQuarrie) Gallant, 88
Rochdale - Evangeline M. (MacQuarrie) Gallant, 88, died Friday, April 12, 2019, at St. Vincent Hospital in Worcester, surrounded by her family. She was predeceased by her husband of 66 years, Steven J. Gallant Sr. who died in 2015. She is survived by five children, David W. Gallant Sr. and his wife Joan of Oxford, Charlene M. Sampson and her husband Robert of Rochdale, Cynthia L. Orrell and her husband Steven Potter of Rochdale, Mark S. Gallant and his wife Julie of Spencer, and Daniel C. Gallant and his wife Tammy of Rochdale; her daughter-in-law, Kathleen Gallant of Ocala, FL; her son-in-law, John Yolda of Danielson, CT; her brother, Charles MacQuarrie of California; her sister, Margaret LaFleche of Charlton; 14 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by a son, Steven J. Gallant Jr. who died in 2002; a daughter, Barbara L. Yolda who died in 2011; four sisters and four grandchildren. She was born in Worcester, daughter of the late Charles and Margaret (Mullins) MacQuarrie, was raised in Charlton and lived in Oxford for several years before moving to Rochdale in 1952.
Mrs. Gallant was a homemaker who enjoyed caring for her home while raising seven children. She was very involved in politics throughout her life. She was a den mother for the Blue Birds, a member in the Rochdale 4-H Club, and a volunteer at the Nazareth Home for Boys. She crafted dolls and loved spending summers at the family camp in Maine. Most of all, she enjoyed spending time with her family.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, April 17, 2019, at Paradis-Givner Funeral Home, 357 Main St., Oxford. Burial will follow at St. Roch's Cemetery in Oxford. Calling hours are Wednesday from 9-11 a.m. prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-1942.
