Evangeline Michaelides

Evangeline "Vangie" Michaelides, 90WORCESTER - Evangeline, "Vangie" Michaelides, 90, of Eisenberg Assisted Living, passed away on Monday, June 22th in the Jewish Health Care Center. She is survived by her cousin, Harry Dede and his wife, Suzana of Worcester; and her two Goddaughters, Elena (Dede) Papa and her husband, Eduard of Philadelphia and Ana Maria (Dede) Dukaj and her husband, Fjodor of Shrewsbury and many cousins in Albania.Vangie was born in Worcester the daughter of Christos and Patra (Barges) Michaelides from Albania; and had worked as a sales clerk for the Bridal Shop, Jordon Marsh, Harpers and Ames Junior House before retiring from Charles K. She was a long time member of St. Spyridon Greek Orthodox Cathedral, its Ladies Philoptochos Society and had volunteered for many years during coffee hour after-services and assisted in St. Spyridon Parish mailings with the group known as the Office Angels.Her funeral service will be held Friday, June 26th at 11:00 a.m. in St Spyridon Greek Orthodox Cathedral, 102 Russell Street. Burial will follow in Hope Cemetery. A visitation will be held for 10:30 until the time of the service in the Cathedral. O'CONNOR BROTHERS FUNERAL HOME is assisting the family with arrangements. In lieu of flowers please make memorial contributions to St. Spyridon Greek Orthodox Cathedral.