Eve Buckley


2019 - 2019
Eve Buckley Obituary
Eve Buckley, 91

Southbridge-Kensington, MD - Eve (Waszczenko-Zacharczenko) Buckley, 91, of Kensington, MD. passed away on Oct. 30, 2019. She was married to Howard Buckley, originally of Southbridge, who died in 2011. Eve was born in Poland and raised in France. She graduated with Honors in Pre-Med from the University of Grenoble in Grenoble, France. She met and married Howard and moved to to the US in 1954. Eve volunteered for the State Department housing desk and annual book fair at the State department both in Washington, DC. She was an active member of the State Department French Club and enjoyed cooking, reading and sewing.

She is survived by her daughters Elizabeth Buckley of Reston, VA., Catherine Kormann of North Bethesda, MD., her son Geoffrey Buckley and his wife Alexandra of Athens, OH, a sister Genia Lees and her husband Nelson of Winchester, MA. 6 grandchildren: Roger, Andrew, Claire, Ingrid, Peter and Owen.

Her funeral will be held at 10AM, Saturday, November 9th, in the Belanger-Bullard Funeral Home, 51 Marcy St. Southbridge. Burial will follow at Oak Ridge Cemetery.

There are no calling hours.

An online guestbook is available at www.BelangerFuneralHome.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Nov. 7 to Nov. 8, 2019
