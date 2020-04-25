|
Eva Zuspann, 95
Worcester - Eva (Mitchell) Zuspann, 95, known to all as "Sito", passed away on Thursday, April 23, 2020 as a result of complications from the Covid-19 virus. Born in Worcester, Eva was a daughter of the late Abdow and Rachel (Haddad) Mitchell and lived in Worcester her whole life.
Eva was owner of Eve's Coiffures for 38 years, taking enormous pride in serving her clientele and at the same time seeing them become family over the years.
Eva had tremendous faith and loved her church, St. George Orthodox Cathedral. She was at home in the kitchen of the Cathedral where she could be found baking Holy Bread each and every week for countless years, along with baking in support of every special function at the Cathedral. When it became difficult for Eva to continue, she took Diane Kouri under her wing, tutored her in the essentials of the process, and to this day there has been no interruption in the best Holy Bread to be found in any Orthodox Church.
In addition to being a member of St. George Orthodox Cathedral, Eva was a member of its Women's Club and relished her time and friendships with the women (and men) of the Cathedral. Eva was a member of the Worcester Area Hairdresser's Association, was financial secretary for the N.E Hairdresser's Association for 9 years, taught hairdressing for many years, and so enjoyed decorating and fashion designing.
During World War II, Eva ran lathe and milling machines at Norton's in support of America's efforts in the war; and was affectionately known by many as "Rosie the Riveter"!
Eva leaves her devoted and cherished daughter, Laura C. Elia of Sutton; 3 grandchildren, Leo A. Elia and is wife, Gina of Auburn, Kathryn M. Elia of Manchaug, Richard A. Elia, owner of Wholly Cannoli, and a resident of Auburn; 7 great grandchildren, Anthony and Domenic Elia, Jacob LaViolette, and Samuel LaViolette and his wife, Kelsey, and Sherissa Elia, Chelsea and Niqui LaViolette. Two brothers, Albert and Nicholas Mitchell; and two sisters, Mary Rose Cavotta and Ellen Patterson predeceased her.
The family wishes to thank the entire staff at Holy Trinity Eastern Orthodox Nursing and Rehabilitation Center for the professional attention and compassionate care provided to Eva during her time at the facility.
Due to current circumstances, a private funeral will be held on Monday, April 27, 2020 in St. George Orthodox Cathedral in Worcester officiated by Rev. Fr. Milad Selim, with burial to follow in Hope Cemetery.
If you wish to make a donation in Eva's memory, contributions may be made to St. George Orthodox Cathedral Endowment Fund, 30 Anna Street, Worcester 01604.
If you wish to view Eva's Funeral Service at 11:00 AM on Monday, April 27, 2020, please go to St. George Orthodox Cathedral's web site at www.StGeorgeworcester.org for directions as the service will be live streamed.
If you wish to view the burial service for Eva at Hope cemetery, the service will be live streamed starting at noon, on April 27, 2020. Go to Miles Funeral Home's web site (www.milesfd.com). Proceed to obituaries, click on Eva's Obituary, and click on the link: http://client.tribucast.com/tcid/84351931.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Philip G. Haddad, Jr. of Miles Funeral Home, 1158 Main Street, Holden.
MAY HER MEMORY BE ETERNAL!
