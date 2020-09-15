1/1
Eveline (Babineau) Legere
1929 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Eveline's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Eveline M. (Babineau) Legere, 91

Oxford - Eveline M. (Babineau) Legere, 91, of Oxford died peacefully on Saturday, September 12, 2020.

Mrs. Legere was pre-deceased by her husband Armand J. Legere. She is survived by a son, Mark J. Legere; four daughters, Jeannette M. McCarthy, Cecile M. Burke, Dianne M. Seferi, and Joanne M. Ross; a daughter-in-law, Mary Legere; three brothers, Camille, Edmond and Aurele Babineau; a sister, Laudia Hebert; 12 grandchildren; 12 great grandchildren and 3 great-great-grandchildren.

Eveline was born in Grande-Digue, New Brunswick, Canada daughter of the late Edelbert and Laura (LeBlanc) Babineau and is also predeceased by a son, Ronald Legere; a grandchild, Matthew Seferi; three brothers, Eugene, Robert, and Valmont Babineau, and a sister, Doris Leger.

Funeral services are private.

Alfred Roy & Sons Funeral Home, 12 Hammond St. Worcester has been entrusted with funeral arrangements. To share a memory of Mrs. Legere or to sign her online guestbook, please visit

www.Royfuneral.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Sep. 15 to Sep. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Alfred Roy & Sons Funeral Home
12 Hammond Street
Worcester, MA 01610
(508) 799-2992
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Alfred Roy & Sons Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved