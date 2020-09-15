Eveline M. (Babineau) Legere, 91Oxford - Eveline M. (Babineau) Legere, 91, of Oxford died peacefully on Saturday, September 12, 2020.Mrs. Legere was pre-deceased by her husband Armand J. Legere. She is survived by a son, Mark J. Legere; four daughters, Jeannette M. McCarthy, Cecile M. Burke, Dianne M. Seferi, and Joanne M. Ross; a daughter-in-law, Mary Legere; three brothers, Camille, Edmond and Aurele Babineau; a sister, Laudia Hebert; 12 grandchildren; 12 great grandchildren and 3 great-great-grandchildren.Eveline was born in Grande-Digue, New Brunswick, Canada daughter of the late Edelbert and Laura (LeBlanc) Babineau and is also predeceased by a son, Ronald Legere; a grandchild, Matthew Seferi; three brothers, Eugene, Robert, and Valmont Babineau, and a sister, Doris Leger.Funeral services are private.Alfred Roy & Sons Funeral Home, 12 Hammond St. Worcester has been entrusted with funeral arrangements. To share a memory of Mrs. Legere or to sign her online guestbook, please visit