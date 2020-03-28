Worcester Telegram & Gazette Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
J.Henri Morin & Son Funeral Homes
23 Maple Terrace
Spencer, MA 01562
(508) 885-3992
Resources
More Obituaries for Evelyn Anderson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Evelyn Anderson

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Evelyn Anderson Obituary
Evelyn L. Smith Anderson, 83

SPENCER - Evelyn L. Smith Anderson, 83, of Spencer, died Thursday, March 26

in Knollwood Nursing Center, Worcester. She leaves her husband of 62 years, Warren A. Anderson, and her sister, Beverly Nicklin and her

husband, James of Winchester, TN, and nieces and nephews. Born in Worcester, she was the daughter of Richard and Ethel (Gotha) Smith and graduated from Northborough High School. Evelyn worked at the former Machinery Electrification, Inc. in Northborough for many years and later as a secretary for Our Lady of the Angels School in Worcester before retiring in 1993.

Evelyn was involved in many Spencer activities including her service on the

Spencer Finance Committee for 8 years, as a dedicated Town Meeting member,

election worker for over 20 years and member and Past Secretary of the Cranberry

Meadow Pond Association. Many years ago, she spearheaded and coordinated with the Town, under a new town bylaw which she had supported and assisted in its passage at Town Meeting, the paving of Jolicoeur Avenue, a private dirt road accessing the Cranberry Meadow Pond residences. She enjoyed the early morning sunrises over Cranberry Meadow and her pet cats and sitting on the shore by the dock to greet neighboring boat enthusiasts who passed by. Most importantly, she cherished sharing these moments with Warren, the love of her life. Due to the ongoing health crisis and directives, funeral services are private and burial in All Faiths Cemetery in Worcester will be private and at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Cranberry Meadow Pond Association, c/o Barbara Grusell (Secretary), 87 Jolicoeur Avenue, Spencer MA 01562.

J. HENRI MORIN & SON FUNERAL HOME, 23 Maple Terrace, Spencer is directing arrangements.

www.morinfuneralhomes.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Mar. 28 to Mar. 29, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Evelyn's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of J.Henri Morin & Son Funeral Homes
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -