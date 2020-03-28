|
Evelyn L. Smith Anderson, 83
SPENCER - Evelyn L. Smith Anderson, 83, of Spencer, died Thursday, March 26
in Knollwood Nursing Center, Worcester. She leaves her husband of 62 years, Warren A. Anderson, and her sister, Beverly Nicklin and her
husband, James of Winchester, TN, and nieces and nephews. Born in Worcester, she was the daughter of Richard and Ethel (Gotha) Smith and graduated from Northborough High School. Evelyn worked at the former Machinery Electrification, Inc. in Northborough for many years and later as a secretary for Our Lady of the Angels School in Worcester before retiring in 1993.
Evelyn was involved in many Spencer activities including her service on the
Spencer Finance Committee for 8 years, as a dedicated Town Meeting member,
election worker for over 20 years and member and Past Secretary of the Cranberry
Meadow Pond Association. Many years ago, she spearheaded and coordinated with the Town, under a new town bylaw which she had supported and assisted in its passage at Town Meeting, the paving of Jolicoeur Avenue, a private dirt road accessing the Cranberry Meadow Pond residences. She enjoyed the early morning sunrises over Cranberry Meadow and her pet cats and sitting on the shore by the dock to greet neighboring boat enthusiasts who passed by. Most importantly, she cherished sharing these moments with Warren, the love of her life. Due to the ongoing health crisis and directives, funeral services are private and burial in All Faiths Cemetery in Worcester will be private and at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Cranberry Meadow Pond Association, c/o Barbara Grusell (Secretary), 87 Jolicoeur Avenue, Spencer MA 01562.
J. HENRI MORIN & SON FUNERAL HOME, 23 Maple Terrace, Spencer is directing arrangements.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Mar. 28 to Mar. 29, 2020