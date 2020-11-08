Evelyn L. Armitage, 90Warren - Evelyn L. (Allen) Armitage, 90, of Warren died on Friday, November 6, 2020 at Quaboag Rehabilitation and Skilled Care Center.She leaves her daughters, Alyce Wall and her husband Charles of Warren, Lisa Harrington and her husband Al of Warren, and Linda Robbins of Ware; her brother, Donald Garfield of Jaffrey, NH, her sister-in-law, Barbara Sherman of Kernersville, NC, her four grandchildren, Crystal Armitage, Beth Parent, Jason Wall and his wife Anastasia Hall, and Mandy Robbins; and two great-grandchildren, Kaylee and Tyler. She was predeceased by her husband, Elwin E. Armitage in 1981, her son, Lance Corporal, Barry E. Armitage in 1973, her grandson, Barry Bennett in 2020 and her brother, Arnold Sherman in 2020. Evelyn was born in West Guilford, VT, daughter of the late Walter E. and Charlotte E. (Buffum) Allen.Evelyn was a Physical Therapy Assistant at Belchertown State School for 28 years, before retiring in 1990.She was a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She enjoyed crocheting, mastering her word search books, building puzzles and playing solitaire. You would most likely hear gospel or country playing in the background during a visit with her. Her greatest joy was spending time with her family.She was a member of the former West Warren Methodist Church since 1972, then in 1996 transitioned to the George Whitefield United Methodist Church in West Brookfield when they merged. Her passion in ministry was singing in her church choir.A Graveside Service for Evelyn will be held on Tuesday, November 10, 2020 at 11:30AM in Pine Grove Cemetery in Warren. A calling hour will be held prior to the service from 10 to 11AM in the Varnum Funeral Home, Inc., 43 E. Main Street in West Brookfield. In accordance with the current COVID-19 MA guidelines, masks must be worn while at the funeral home and in the cemetery and social distancing guidelines must be followed. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the George Whitefield United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 576, West Brookfield, MA 01585.An online guest book is available at