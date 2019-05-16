|
Evelyn K. Bloom, 99
Shrewsbury - Evelyn K. (Kerner) Bloom, 99, passed away at home on Monday, May 13, 2019 after an illness. She was born in New York City, the daughter of Irving Kerner and Vivian Kay Gordon and had lived in New York City, Newton, MA and Otisfield, ME before moving to Shrewsbury in 2009.
Her husband of 62 years, Joel W. Bloom, passed away in 2009. She leaves her two sons, Mark Bloom of Boston and Charles Bloom of Colorado; her daughter, Jane Bloom of New York City; and three grandchildren, Michael, Amanda and James.
Arrangements are private. Memorial contributions may be made to UMass Memorial Foundation Office of Advancement, Cardiovascular Medicine, 333 South Street, Shrewsbury, MA 01545. Arrangements are under the care of the Miles Funeral Home, 1158 Main Street, Holden.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from May 16 to May 19, 2019