Evelyn M. (Barszcz) Daigle, 67
DUDLEY - Evelyn M. (Barszcz) Daigle, 67, passed away on Thurs. Jan. 23, 2020 at UMass University Campus in Worcester after a brief illness. She is survived by her husband of 39 years, Bradley G. Daigle Sr.
She is also survived by her son, Bradley G. Daigle Jr. of Douglas; 2 grandchildren, Katie Daigle, and Kayden Daigle whom she raised and loved like a son; 4 siblings, Linda Nichols and her husband Michael of Port St. Lucie, FL, John Barszcz and his wife Cindy of Webster, Edward Barszcz of Uxbridge, and Nancy Sene of Uxbridge, she is also survived by several nieces and nephews and many friends. She was predeceased by 2 siblings, Judy Perretti, and Stanley Barszcz.
Born in Milford on Jan. 21, 1953 she was the daughter of Stanley and Ellen (Howard) Barszcz and was raised and grew up in Uxbridge. She attended Uxbridge Public Schools and worked as a Weaver for several different textile Companies in the area. She enjoyed spending time with her family and especially her grandson. Evelyn was a very social, light-hearted, and sweet soul, who will be sorely missed by her family.
Her funeral will be held on Tues. Jan. 28th from Tancrell- Jackman Funeral Home, 35 Snowling Rd., Uxbridge with a Mass in St. Mary's Church, 71 Mendon St., Uxbridge at 11 am. Calling hours at the funeral home will be held on Mon. Jan. 27th from 4-7 pm. Donation's in Evelyn's memory may be made to the . To leave a condolence message for her family please visit:www.Jackmanfuneralhomes.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Jan. 24 to Jan. 25, 2020