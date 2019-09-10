|
Evelyn M. Davieau, 94
Millbury - Evelyn M. (Moylan) Davieau, 94, formerly of North Grafton, passed away on Monday September 9, 2019 surrounded by her loving family at the home of her daughter Linda in Millbury. Her husband of 54 years Maurice O. Davieau predeceased her on June 14, 2001.
She was born in Worcester, the daughter of Anna (Contois) Moylan and Michael J. Moylan. Her brothers Raymond, Richard and Walter all predeceased her.
Evelyn was educated in Worcester and had several jobs, but her primary mission in life was raising her 6 children and caring for all her family as it continued to grow, now including 13 grandchildren and 16 great grandchildren.
She leaves behind her children Linda A. Sarsfield and her husband William of Millbury, Ma. Patricia E. Soucy and her husband Gerald Jr. of Auburn, Ma. Raymond M. and his wife Noreen of Worcester, Ma. Nancy E. Yaeger and her husband Chuck of Laconia, NH. Denis A. and his wife Julie of Linwood, and Carol J. Abraham and her husband David of Holden.
She also leaves her grandchildren, Kevin Sarsfield of N. Grafton, Ma. Christopher Sarsfield of Sutton, Ma. Kelley A. Garon of Charlton, Ma. Erin M. Arvizu of Worcester, Ma. Michael R. Davieau of Chandler, Az. Gerald Soucy III of Leicester, Ma. Nicole Almstrom of Leicester, Ma. Brian Soucy of Auburn, Ma. Jenna Gusha of Holden, Ma. Erica Quinlivan of Auburn, Ma. Curtis Yaeger of Woonsocket, RI. Lindsey Davieau of Linwood, Ma. Alex Davieau of Linwood, Ma. She also leaves her feline companion Moe.
Family and friends will honor and remember Evelyn's life by gathering for a time of visitation on Wednesday, Sept. 11th from 4 to 7 p.m. at Mulhane Home for Funerals, 45 N. Main Street in Millbury. Her Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Thursday, Sept. 12th at 11:30 a.m. in St. Mary's Church, 17 Waterville Street in North Grafton. Burial will follow at Notre Dame Cemetery, Worcester. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Notre Dame Hospice, 555 Plantation Street, Worcester, MA, 01605. Please visit Evelyn's tribute page at:
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Sept. 10 to Sept. 11, 2019