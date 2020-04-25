Worcester Telegram & Gazette Obituaries
|
Carr Funeral Home
24 Hill Street
Whitinsville, MA 01588
(508) 234-2330
Evelyn Decoteau


1928 - 2020
Evelyn Decoteau Obituary
Evelyn A. Decoteau, 91

Northbridge - Evelyn E. (Voveris) Decoteau, 91, died Friday, April 24, in the Beaumont Skilled Nursing and Rehab Center. She is survived by her husband, Theodore J. Decoteau; three sons, James MacDonald, and his wife, Dianne, of Ponte Vedra Beach, Fl, David Potty, and his wife, Mary, of Whitinsville, and Frank Visgatis, and his wife, Nancy, of Sutton; six grandchildren, Karen Leeds and her husband Mike of Whitinsville, Sarah Hamelin of Shrewsbury, Jenna Visgatis of Boston, and Christian, Nicholas and Luke Visgatis of Sutton, three great grandchildren Dylan and Ryan Leeds and Eric Hamelin. She is also survived by Ted's children from Canada, Mary Lou Boudreau and her husband Bob, Patty Decoteau, Jeanne Decoteau, Nancy Wright and her husband Steve and Donna Mombourquette. Finally, she leaves her sisters Carol Mullin, of Hyannis and Patty Sabourin of Las Vegas Nevada.

Evelyn was born in Brockton, May 28, 1928, and lived in Whitinsville for most of her life. She graduated from Northbridge High School in 1946. She worked in many places during her time including as a reporter for the Woonsocket Call and retiring from Commonwealth Gas. She also sold Avon for many years.

Mrs. Decoteau was a member of Saint Patrick's Church in Whitinsville, and the Northbridge Senior Center. She loved quilting, playing cards, dancing and being with her family.

A graveside service will be held in Saint Patrick's Cemetery at a time to be announced. There are no Calling Hours.

A special thanks to the staff at Beaumont for their compassionate care especially Amy for being with her at the end. Donations can be made to Beaumont Nursing Home C/O the Memory Unit, 85 Beaumont Dr., Northbridge, MA 01534. Carr Funeral Home, Whitinsville, is assisting the family with arrangements. To leave a condolence for the family, please visit

www.carrfuneralhome.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Apr. 25 to Apr. 26, 2020
