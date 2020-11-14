Evelyn A. DiRienzo DucharmeSouth Grafton - Evelyn A. DiRienzo Ducharme, of South Grafton, passed away on Wednesday, November 11, 2020. Evelyn was born in Worcester, the daughter of Carlo A. DiRienzo and Natalie F. (Parella) DiRienzo.She leaves her nephews, Michael J. Dean and his wife Darlene, Robert J. Dean and James J. Dean and his wife CarolAnn. She is survived by their eight children and 11 grandchildren. She is also survived by her devoted, caring, loving cousins and best friends, Arlene A. Army and Cindy Casella who were always available. Her parent's, brother Carl J. Dean and sister-in-law Barbara (Brown) Dean all predecease her.Evelyn graduated from North High School and attended Becker Jr. College. Her avocation of dance, music and theater led her to organize and direct "The Teen Age Bandwagon" and "The Cavalcade Revue". As a former member of the Worcester County Light Opera Club she appeared in eight productions. Evelyn was an avid reader and a devotee of Tai Chi. A charter member of the Blackstone Valley Women's Club, a former member of the Senior Companion Program, a knitting ministry, and a cribbage league.A calling hour will be held at MERCADANTE FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL, 370 Plantation St., Worcester from 10-11:00 A.M. on Thursday, November 19, 2020, with a service to follow at 11:00 A.M. in the funeral home. Burial in St. John's Cemetery will be held privately.Please omit flowers and for those who wish to remember Evelyn by way of a memorial tribute are kindly asked to consider The USO, PO BOX 96860, Washington, DC 20077-7677.