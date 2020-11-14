1/
Evelyn DiRienzo Ducharme
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Evelyn's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Evelyn A. DiRienzo Ducharme

South Grafton - Evelyn A. DiRienzo Ducharme, of South Grafton, passed away on Wednesday, November 11, 2020. Evelyn was born in Worcester, the daughter of Carlo A. DiRienzo and Natalie F. (Parella) DiRienzo.

She leaves her nephews, Michael J. Dean and his wife Darlene, Robert J. Dean and James J. Dean and his wife CarolAnn. She is survived by their eight children and 11 grandchildren. She is also survived by her devoted, caring, loving cousins and best friends, Arlene A. Army and Cindy Casella who were always available. Her parent's, brother Carl J. Dean and sister-in-law Barbara (Brown) Dean all predecease her.

Evelyn graduated from North High School and attended Becker Jr. College. Her avocation of dance, music and theater led her to organize and direct "The Teen Age Bandwagon" and "The Cavalcade Revue". As a former member of the Worcester County Light Opera Club she appeared in eight productions. Evelyn was an avid reader and a devotee of Tai Chi. A charter member of the Blackstone Valley Women's Club, a former member of the Senior Companion Program, a knitting ministry, and a cribbage league.

A calling hour will be held at MERCADANTE FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL, 370 Plantation St., Worcester from 10-11:00 A.M. on Thursday, November 19, 2020, with a service to follow at 11:00 A.M. in the funeral home. Burial in St. John's Cemetery will be held privately.

Please omit flowers and for those who wish to remember Evelyn by way of a memorial tribute are kindly asked to consider The USO, PO BOX 96860, Washington, DC 20077-7677.

mercadantefuneral.com

Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Nov. 14 to Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
19
Calling hours
10:00 - 11:00 AM
MERCADANTE FUNERAL HOME
NOV
19
Service
11:00 AM
MERCADANTE FUNERAL HOME
Funeral services provided by
Mercadante Funeral Home & Chapel
370 Plantation Street
Worcester, MA 01605
508-754-0486
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Mercadante Funeral Home & Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved