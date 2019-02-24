|
Evelyn M. (Sullivan) Flanders
Spencer / Northborough - Evelyn M. (Sullivan) Flanders, 100, a longtime resident of Northborough and Spencer, passed away peacefully on February 19, 2019. She was the widow of Harland K. Flanders and a daughter to the late Stanley and Mary (Brousseau) Sullivan. She attended Northborough High School, Class of 1936, and was a longtime member of the Trinity Church of Northborough.
Evelyn enjoyed the quiet time spent as she worked on her drawings and writing poetry. She kept impeccable flower and vegetable gardens of which she was proud of. Evelyn looked forward to traveling; she visited every state at least once and looked forward to tours overseas.
Evelyn is survived by her daughter, Harlene M. Trapasso of Leicester; her three sons, Gene H. Flanders of North Port, FL, Harvey J. Flanders of Auburn and Gary R. Flanders of Worcester; 10 grandchildren, 12 great grandchildren, and 6 great-great grandchildren; nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her four siblings, Stanley, Dorothy, Eleanor, and Lorraine.
A calling hour from 8:45-9:45AM will be held at Hays Funeral Home, 56 Main Street, Northborough, on Monday, March 4th. Evelyn's funeral will immediately follow at 10AM in the funeral home. In lieu of flowers please consider a memorial donation in Evelyn's honor to the Trinity Church of Northborough, 23 Main St., Northborough, MA 01532.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Feb. 24 to Feb. 25, 2019