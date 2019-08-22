|
|
Evelyn Mary Lawida, 77
ROCHESTER, NY - Evelyn Lawida, age 77, passed away from complications of dementia on Monday, June 24, 2019 at the Episcopal Church Home in Rochester, New York. She was born June 20, 1942 in Webster, Massachusetts to Edward G. Lawida, Sr. and Helen (Bydlinski) Lawida. Evelyn was the oldest of 3 children: Evelyn, Inez, and Edward, Jr.
Despite her formative years being spent mainly in Webster, many summers were spent in Canada and on Cape Cod. Evelyn's family not only enjoyed farm life with the Currie family of Fredericton, New Brunswick but it was there too where the Lawidas met Evelyn's godmother and namesake, Evelyn McLean. In Orleans, Massachusetts, Evelyn spent time as a counselor at Lake Farm Camp.
Evelyn graduated Bartlett High School in 1959 and went on to Worcester State College to earn a bachelor's degree in education in 1963. Being the third generation from Polish immigrants, Evelyn's degree was a source of pride as it was the first 4 year degree earned in her family. She later received a master's degree in education from SUNY Geneseo in 1980.
After college, Evelyn taught English at Oxford Memorial High in Massachusetts from 1963 to 1965. In 1966, she began life anew and relocated to Livonia, New York. After 34 years of teaching high school English in Livonia, she retired in 2000. She sought the best of others and reveled in seeing the successes of her former students.
Although Evelyn arrived as a stranger in Livonia, she made lifelong friends. Having never married, her friends also became her new family. Whether it was gathering at Leisure's Restaurant or going out to movies or shopping, she found a second home in Livonia. Still, her Red Sox allegiance never waned even in the midst of Yankee country!
Faith was important to Evelyn. She was raised in Holy Trinity Polish National Catholic Church in Webster, Massachusetts. In the 1990s, she served as parish chairperson at Saint Casimir's in Rochester, New York. In more recent years, she was an active choir member of Good Shepherd Church in Henrietta, New York.
She was a kind and generous woman and devoted countless hours to doing things for others. Evelyn volunteered in New York thrifts shops, organized Christmas gifts for poor families, and collected items for a women's shelter. Even in retirement, on trips to Florida to visit friends, she would volunteer at Tarpon Springs Shepherd Center.
Travel was a constant in Evelyn's life. She went to Paris in 1982. She enjoyed summer family vacations in the 1990s to Swans Island, Isle Au Haute, Lubec, and many other Maine destinations. She found immense peace at Schoodic Peninsula. In the 2000s, she thoroughly enjoyed trips to the Southwest to visit her nephew, Jay Boisseau, and explore all regions of Arizona and Utah.
She had many passions throughout her lifetime. A voracious reader beginning in childhood, Evelyn enjoyed the classics especially Shakespeare. In later years she appreciated mystery novels from authors Sue Grafton and Tony Hillerman. A constant companion on drives were books on tape. Her other hobbies included photography, jewelry making with artisanal beads, crafts, and board games.
Evelyn was predeceased by her father in 1972, her mother in 2005, and her brother in 2016. She is survived by a sister, a son, a nephew, and five grandchildren. Evelyn is also survived by many cousins and her beloved teaching community in Livonia, New York.
A funeral service was held at Saint Matthew Church in Livonia, New York on July 23, 2019 with Rev. Michael Costik as celebrant. Burial will be held at Holy Trinity Cemetery on New Boston Road in Dudley, Massachusetts on Thursday, August 29, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Livingston County Hospice, 2 Murray Hill Drive, Mt. Morris, NY 14510 or to Catholic Charities of Livingston County, 34 E. State Street, Mt. Morris, NY 14510.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Aug. 22 to Aug. 25, 2019