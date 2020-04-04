|
Evelyn Noonan, 95
MILLBURY - Evelyn Mary (Devoe) Noonan, 95, the daughter of John A. Devoe and Marguerite (Frazier) Devoe, died Wednesday April 1st. She graduated from Millbury High School and Salter Secretarial School. She was married to Joseph A. "Joe" Noonan, the true love of her life, for 54 years until he passed away in 1998.
She leaves two sons, Stephen Noonan and his wife, Helen of Millbury and Michael Noonan and his wife, Janet of Sutton, five grandchildren, John Noonan and his wife, Colleen of Wendell, NC, Karen Katinas and her husband, Dana of Novi, MI, Ashley Noonan Lehner and her husband, John, Kevin Noonan and Patrick Noonan, all of Sutton, three great grandchildren, Katelyn Katinas, Sarah Katinas and Allison Katinas all of Novi, MI.
Evelyn worked at Wyman Gordon Co. in Worcester and Telechron Co. in Worcester prior to its move to Ashland. She also was the Secretary at the Millbury Junior High School, including the new school on Martin Street. She finished her career of 26 years at Nynex, now Verizon.
As a youngster, Evelyn danced on stage, as a solo act, in Millbury and Sutton. She was also an accomplished musician and played the organ at home, and on some occasions, out where someone she knew was playing that night. That music brought great joy and comfort to Joe, her and many others.
She was a life-long resident of Millbury and was a member of St. Brigid Parish for her entire life. She was also a member of The Telephone Pioneers, Millbury Historical Society and the Millbury Council on Aging. She loved to travel and visited many places, her favorite being Hawaii. She loved family gathering, which is something that she got to experience from childhood until fairly recently. She always looked forward to visits from her grandchildren and great grandchildren.
The family would like to thank all of the people at Care One in Millbury, that were all instrumental in providing excellent care to Evelyn. We also want to thank the doctors and nurses at St. Vincent Hospital for their great care and compassion. We also want to thank all other medical personnel that were in any way involved in her care.
Due to the current situation services for Evelyn will be private with burial in St. Brigid Cemetery in Millbury. There will be a future public service to be announced. Anyone wishing to make a contribution in Evelyn's memory may do so to St. Brigid Parish, 59 Main Street, Millbury, MA 01527.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Apr. 4 to Apr. 5, 2020