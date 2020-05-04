Home

Evelyn (Knapp) Parkes


1925 - 2020
Evelyn (Knapp) Parkes Obituary
Evelyn M. (Knapp) Parkes, 95

Clinton - died on May 2, 2020 at Clinton Hospital. Her life centered around her family, her church family, and her faith. Her selflessness, strength and caring for others cannot be overstated. Her true calling was caring for her family and doing God's work. She is survived by her son Richard Parkes & his partner Kathleen O'Connor of Milton, grandsons Justin of Brighton and Ricky of Worcester; several nieces and nephews including Gregory Baechtle & his wife Carolyn of Summerville, SC. She is predeceased by her parents Harry & Katherine (Middleton) Knapp, husband of 54 years Richard S. Parkes, daughter Denise Parkes, sister Katherine & brother Richard. Burial is in South Cemetery, Boxborough, with services at a later date. For full obituary & condolences, memorial page at

actonfuneralhome.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from May 4 to May 8, 2020
