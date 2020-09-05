1/1
Evelyn Richardson
Evelyn Richardson, 93

WESTBOROUGH - Evelyn (Raposa) Richardson, 93, of Westborough, passed away on April 10, 2020 in Rockledge, FL.

Born in Fall River, MA she was the daughter of the late Antonio and Mary Raposa. She was a graduate of Fitchburg High School in 1945 and the Burbank Hospital School of Nursing in 1957 and Boston College School of Nursing in 1964.

Evelyn worked as assistant head nurse at Burbank Hospital, Fitchburg, at Visiting Nurse Association of Worcester and as a Practical Nurse Instructor at South Middlesex Regional Vocational School in Natick retiring in 1976.

She was a daily communicant of St. Luke the Evangelist Church and enjoyed spending tme in W. Yarmouth and Largo, FL.

She is survived by nieces, nephews, grand-nieces and grand-nephews and was predeceased by three brothers and one sister.

Her funeral Mass will be celebrated on Saturday, September 12, at 10:00 A.M. in St. Luke the Evangelist Church, 70 West Main St., Westborough. Burial will follow in St. Luke's Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to St. Luke the Evangelist Church Memorial Fund, 70 West Main St., Westborough, MA 01581

Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Sep. 5 to Sep. 6, 2020.
