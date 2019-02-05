|
Everett R. Brodeur, 95
MILLBURY - Everett R. Brodeur "Bob", age 95, passed away peacefully on February 1st 2019 surrounded by his loving family. He was the son of late Alcibiade & Celia (Breault) Brodeur.
He leaves a son, James Brodeur and his wife, Kathie of Whitinsville; three daughters, Jean MacDonald and her husband Roderick of Millbury, with whom he lived for several years, Nancy Brodeur of Millbury and Gaelle Brodeur of Maine; his grandsons, Joshua & Benjamin Brodeur and Rod P. MacDonald, his granddaughters; Julie Berube Eaton, Lisa Berube and Jillian Brodeur; his great granddaughters Zoey, Olivia and Calli; two sisters, Lorraine Sarsfield of Charlton and Doris Wright of Florida; nieces and nephews. He is predeceased by two brothers, Robert and Ernest and a sister, Viola.
Everett grew up on the Grafton Hill and the Millbury Street area of Worcester. As a young boy he often worked with his father at Brodeur's Market on Millbury St. Everett was a Marine Corp. WWII veteran having fought in Okinawa, Japan. After the war he married and raised his family in the Greendale section of Worcester. In retirement he resided in Shrewsbury for many years. Everett was an independent real estate broker and businessman having founded Paramount Aluminum Co. and Stylecraft Inc. He was also associated with U.S. Window Corp. in Allston for many years. He had a great sense of humor, enjoyed a good clambake, found joy in playing the piano and loved his children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. Much like the famous song "My Way" he lived life his way. His favorite pastimes were boating and fishing off of Point Judith in R.I., playing pool with his fellow veterans at the local VFW Post of Northborough, and the Marine Corp league in Shrewsbury. The family would like to acknowledge the St. Camillus Health Center as well as their compassionate and caring staff for the outstanding care given to Everett.
A prayer service will be held on Saturday, February 9th at 2 p.m. in Mulhane Home for Funerals, 45 N. Main St. Millbury. There are no calling hours. The family would also request any donations in his name, be made to St. Camillus Health Center Activity Fund or the Van Fund, 447 Hill St., Whitinsville, MA 01588 or to the Veterans Inc., 69 Grove St, Worcester, MA 01605. Please visit Everett's tribute page at:
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Feb. 5 to Feb. 8, 2019