Everett A. Hultquist, 92
Holden - Everett A. Hultquist, 92, passed away peacefully on Friday, March 1, 2019. His wife of over 60 years, Alma (Ekstrom) Hultquist predeceased him in 2013. He leaves a daughter Karin Hultquist of Holden; 2 sons- Rev. Dr. Mark Hultquist of MN and Dr. Alan Hultquist of VT; 3 grandchildren- Michael, Katherine and Laura; and a great granddaughter Bailey.
Everett was born in Worcester, son of the late Albert and Rosella Hultquist. He graduated from Worcester Boys Trade High School and proudly served his country in the US Navy during WWII. He worked for many years as a purchasing agent and Vice President for the Ken Weld Company. He was a 50 year member and former financial secretary of Immanuel Lutheran Church in Holden, a member of the Nordic Lodge, The American Welding Society, and the American Legion-Holden Chapter. He had been a very active Mason, serving in the Masters Association, Grand Lodge and Consistory of Boston, Scottish Rite Bodies, Guiding Light AF & AM, and Master of Athelston Lodge.
A calling hour will be held on Saturday, March 9, 2019 at 3:00 p.m. in Nordgren Funeral Home 300 Lincoln St. Worcester. A funeral service will follow at 4:00 p.m. in the funeral home. Burial will be held in the spring. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Masonic Learning Center Ionic Ave. Worcester. For directions or to leave an online condolence message, please visit
