Everett H. Martin, 61
BERLIN - Everett H. Martin, 61, died Tuesday, April 21, 2020, in Beverly Hospital, Beverly, after an illness.
He leaves a brother, David E. Ross, and his wife, Marianne, of Lancaster, formerly of Clinton; and a sister, Judith Christensen, of Berlin; nieces, nephews, and their families. He was predeceased by his brother, Donald Martin, and his nephew, Michael Ross.
Everett was born in Marlborough, son of the late Harold Martin and Florence (Wheeler) Ross Martin, and was raised in Berlin. He was a long-time resident of the Monson Developmental Center, Palmer, before relocating to the Hogan Regional Center, Danvers, several years ago.
Everett enjoyed his work as an assembler through the residential programs coordinated through the Massachusetts Department of Developmental Services.
Burial in South Cemetery, Berlin, will be private. Arrangements are in the care of McNally & Watson Funeral Home, 304 Church St., Clinton. To share a memory of Everett, or offer condolences to his family, please visit
www.mcnallywatson.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Apr. 22 to Apr. 25, 2020