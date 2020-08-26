Everett M. Stidsen, 85Worcester - Everett M. Stidsen, 85, passed away at home on August 25, 2020.A son of Everett and Julia (Nelson) he was born on December 12, 1934. He graduated from the former Commerce High School and retired after 35 years of service from Norton/Saint-Gobain Company, as a Supervisor in the Fines Department, Materials Division. From 1954 until 1958, Everett proudly served his country in the United States Air Force.He leaves behind his wife of 63 years, Janet (Sundstrom) Stidsen; his son, Larry Stidsen and his daughter, Pamela Lorion and her husband, Scott. He was predeceased by a son Jon E. Stidsen in 2017. He also leaves two grandsons Matthew and Sarah Stidsen, two great granddaughters Kylie Michelle and Isabelle Hope of Oxford, Adam and his wife Victoria Stidsen of Hawaii. In memory of Everett the family asks that you do a Random Act of Kindness.Funeral services will be held privately and are in the care of the Callahan, Fay & Caswell Life Celebration Home, 61 Myrtle St., Worcester. To place an online condolence message for his family please visit: