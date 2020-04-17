|
F. Joan (Collins) Mills, 88
SPENCER/JEFFERSON - F. Joan (Collins) Mills, 88, of 98 Maple St., died Thursday, April 16 at her home following a long illness.
She leaves her son, David F. Mills, Jr. of Jefferson, her daughter, Leslie J. Daniels and her husband Robert P. Daniels, Jr. of Spencer, a sister, Alyce Caruso of Holden, 4 grandchildren, Jennifer Brooke DePerrio of Jefferson, David F. Mills, III of Hanover, PA., Paul P. Mills of Cockeysville, MD., and Marissa Daniels of Spencer, 2 great grandchildren Kaydence Johnson and Kenleigh Mills, nieces and nephews. She is predeceased by her daughter Pamela Wood in 2002 and her grandson Robert P. "Bobby" Daniels, III in August, 2019. She is also predeceased by a brother Kenneth Collins and a sister Marjorie Spring.
Born in Holden, she was the daughter of Harry R. and Edith M. (Spring) Collins and lived most of her life in Jefferson before moving to Spencer in 2014. She was a graduate of Holden High School. Joan was a claims administrator for State Mutual in Worcester for 30 years, retiring in 1995.
Due to health restrictions, private funeral services and burial in St. Mary's Cemetery, Holden will be held at the convenience of the family. Memorial contributions may be made to a . The J.HENRI MORIN & SON FUNERAL HOME, 23 Maple Terr., Spencer is directing arrangements for the family.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Apr. 17 to Apr. 19, 2020