F. Veronica Hibbard 101
Woodstock - F. Veronica Hibbard, 101, a native of Woodstock, CT passed away on April 30, 2019.
The youngest of four children of Harold C. and Florence Cobleigh Hibbard she was born March 3, 1918 on a very windy blustery day at home, where she would reside the remainder of her life.
Veronica is survived by a nephew John F. Hibbard of Hebron, CT and several great nieces and nephews. She is predeceased by her siblings J. Eugene Hibbard, Raymond F. Hibbard, and Mary A. Hibbard as well as a niece Anne Hibbard Redman.
She graduated from Woodstock Academy then gained employment at Stillwater Worsted in East Woodstock. In 1958 she became employed at the Woodstock Town Hall, was then elected Town Clerk and in 1963 was elected the Judge of Probate, succeeding Henry Joy, a position she held until her retirement in 1987.
Von had many craft interests, knitting being the big one, there were many hats, mittens sweaters, and scarves made, that along with her sister Mary's tatting would be sold at various events. They were part of the original Farmers Market. Together they made pies, jams, popcorn balls and even dried flower arrangements. At Christmas time she and her sister Mary would open "Mary's Shoppe" in East Woodstock. People not only bought wreaths and garlands but knit things, even sitting to chat and catch up on the local gossip by the warm wood stove. Music was a big part of their life and together with their brother Ray they formed the group "The Harmoniers", playing for weddings, anniversaries, and Saturday night entertainment. She was the fiddle player. She was also active in music with local church choirs. She loved to be outdoors working and riding her lawnmower, she often said she was her dad's tomboy and as a tot rode with her father on the horse drawn field equipment.
A graveside service will be held Tuesday May 7th at the Center Cemetery at 1 P.M. In lieu of flowers a memorial gift may be made to the Muddy Brook Fire Department P.O. Box 222 East Woodstock, CT 06244. Share a memory at www.smithandwalkerfh.com.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from May 3 to May 4, 2019