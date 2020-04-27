|
Faith E. (Martocci) Caron, 94
Oxford - Faith E. (Martocci) Caron, 94, of Oxford, MA, died peacefully Saturday, April 25, 2020, at Shrewsbury Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Shrewsbury, MA. She is survived by three children, Joseph E. Caron of Oxford, June M. Caron of North Oxford and Kathleen E. (Caron) Jones of Modesto CA. She also leaves many nieces and nephews, a son-in-law Roger J. Jones, a brother-in-law Leo Martella and a sister-in-law Marion Martocci.
Faith was predeceased by her husband of 57 years, Edouard J. Caron, who died in 2005. She was also predeceased by six siblings, Anna "Rita" Meola, Mary Martocci, Joseph Martocci, Patricia McCormick, Sabina Martella and Roderick Martocci.
Faith was born in Worcester, MA, daughter of the late Rocco and Catherine (Carey) Martocci and lived in Oxford for 65 years. She worked at her aunt's business Marie's Direct Mail in Worcester from her high school years until retirement.
Faith enjoyed going for walks and outings as well as reading, playing cards and visiting with family and friends. She had a special way with children and was widely known as "Aunt Faith". She was a member of St. Roch's Church in Oxford and had a deeply devotional prayer life steeped in her religious tradition.
Due to gathering restrictions in Massachusetts, a Mass at St. Roch's Church and burial at St. Roch's Cemetery will be held privately. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to a charitable organization of your choice.
Paradis-Givner Funeral Home in Oxford is directing the arrangements.
